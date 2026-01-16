$43.180.08
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 12808 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 16801 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 17435 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 34682 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 31160 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27535 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25635 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24747 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 34922 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answer
Kia technician sues company over serious injury during car repair

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

A Kia technician suffered a wrist injury while repairing a 2012 Kia Soul, blaming the manufacturer for design defects. The court rejected some of Kia's objections, allowing a third-party claim, but sided with the company on warranty claims.

Kia technician sues company over serious injury during car repair

Kia company found itself at the center of a lawsuit after an experienced service technician sustained a severe injury while working on a 2012 Kia Soul model. The incident occurred when the specialist was attempting to fix a malfunction inside the dashboard. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

During standard manipulations, a hidden sharp metal edge cut the technician's wrist. The wound was so deep that it resulted in tendon damage, requiring the injured party to undergo surgery.

The specialist, who holds the status of a master-certified Kia technician and has many years of experience working with similar models, accused the manufacturer of design defects, lack of warnings about danger, and breach of warranty obligations.

Legal confrontation and court decision

In response to the lawsuit, Kia stated that such cases should be covered exclusively by workers' compensation, and the plaintiff's legal arguments do not correspond to the situation. However, the Arkansas state court rejected some of the company's objections. According to local law, injured workers have the right to file lawsuits against third parties, which in this case is the car manufacturer.

At the same time, the judge sided with Kia on the issue of warranty claims. The court noted that warranty protection extends to car buyers and their relatives, not to technical personnel who service the vehicle many years after the sale. Accusations of "special danger" of the car were also dropped, as an experienced professional should have been aware of the potential risks of working with metal parts. The case is currently ongoing regarding claims of negligence and manufacturing defects. 

Stepan Haftko

Auto
Technology
Arkansas