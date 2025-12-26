Cambodia accuses Thailand of border shelling, appeals to US for ceasefire

Cambodia has reported shelling by Thai troops along the border and called on the United States to facilitate an immediate ceasefire. This was reported by Kampuchea Thmey, according to UNN.

The Ministry of National Defense stated that Thai troops carried out shelling and airstrikes from December 25 to the morning of December 26, hitting the villages of Prey Chan and Chhuk Chhey, as well as the temples of Ta Moun, Ta Krabey, and Preah Vihear. - the publication writes.

Ministry spokeswoman Lieutenant General Mali Socheata reported that temples, including Ta Moun and Preah Vihear, were repeatedly shelled. Civilian areas in Banteay Meanchey and Battambang provinces were also affected, resulting in casualties and property damage.

On December 25, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the escalating border situation during a phone call. He emphasized Cambodia's commitment to restraint and dialogue.

Marco Rubio, for his part, reaffirmed the United States' readiness to facilitate an immediate ceasefire and support peace talks in accordance with the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration.

Cambodia called on the international community to condemn Thailand's actions and support urgent steps aimed at de-escalating the conflict along the border.

Military representatives of Thailand and Cambodia began negotiations at a border checkpoint, trying to stop the 16-day armed confrontation. At least 86 people have already died as a result of fierce clashes on the border.