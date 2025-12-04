EU launches space 'espionage' against drug lords: fighting drug trafficking through satellites and drones

The European Union is stepping up its fight against growing drug trafficking and rising drug-related violence by implementing a new five-year strategy that involves the use of advanced technologies, including high-resolution satellites and the latest drones. This was stated by the European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration, Magnus Brunner, as reported by UNN.

Presenting the EU Drugs Strategy, Brunner stated that the European Union is sending a clear signal and response to drug traffickers' actions.

We are sending a clear message to drug lords and their organizations: Europe is fighting back. When it comes to illegal drugs, Europe is reaching a crisis point. – Brunner emphasized.

Frontex, the agency that organizes drug control, will receive "state-of-the-art resources," including drones and satellites, to monitor and disrupt smuggling routes on land, sea, and air. Artificial intelligence will also be used to search for drugs sent by mail.

As the EU grapples with its own rising production of synthetic drugs (up to 500 dismantled laboratories per year), a European database of incidents and substances will be created to quickly identify synthetic drugs and precursors.

A pan-European platform for experts will also be launched to stop the recruitment of young people into criminal networks, which often use social media.

According to the Commissioner, the volume of cocaine seized in the EU has sharply increased – 419 metric tons were seized in 2023, six times more than a decade earlier.

