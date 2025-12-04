EU launches space 'espionage' against drug lords: fighting drug trafficking through satellites and drones

$42.200.13
03:01 PM
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
12:31 PM
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
12:12 PM
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
11:24 AM
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
December 3, 04:02 PM
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
December 3, 03:15 PM
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 34367 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.December 4, 07:55 AM • 17240 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 18435 views
Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?11:36 AM • 8680 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 14609 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
03:01 PM
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:12 PM
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 62327 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Liashko
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Belgium
Great Britain
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideo02:10 PM • 2564 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 18445 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 24175 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 69007 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 72027 views
EU launches space 'espionage' against drug lords: fighting drug trafficking through satellites and drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The European Union is significantly strengthening its control over drug trafficking, planning to implement the most modern surveillance methods, including satellites.

The European Union is stepping up its fight against growing drug trafficking and rising drug-related violence by implementing a new five-year strategy that involves the use of advanced technologies, including high-resolution satellites and the latest drones. This was stated by the European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration, Magnus Brunner, as reported by UNN.

Details

Presenting the EU Drugs Strategy, Brunner stated that the European Union is sending a clear signal and response to drug traffickers' actions.

We are sending a clear message to drug lords and their organizations: Europe is fighting back. When it comes to illegal drugs, Europe is reaching a crisis point.

– Brunner emphasized.

Frontex, the agency that organizes drug control, will receive "state-of-the-art resources," including drones and satellites, to monitor and disrupt smuggling routes on land, sea, and air. Artificial intelligence will also be used to search for drugs sent by mail.

Thailand lifts 50-year ban on daytime alcohol sales to boost tourism04.12.25, 04:49 • 4872 views

As the EU grapples with its own rising production of synthetic drugs (up to 500 dismantled laboratories per year), a European database of incidents and substances will be created to quickly identify synthetic drugs and precursors.

A pan-European platform for experts will also be launched to stop the recruitment of young people into criminal networks, which often use social media.

According to the Commissioner, the volume of cocaine seized in the EU has sharply increased – 419 metric tons were seized in 2023, six times more than a decade earlier.

US supports commanders in striking suspected drug vessels - Heggset02.12.25, 22:43 • 6066 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Social network
Thailand
European Union
United States