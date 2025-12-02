US supports commanders in striking suspected drug vessels - Heggset

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that the US supports the decision of its commanders regarding strikes on probable vessels involved in drug smuggling from Venezuela. Hegseth stated this at a cabinet meeting, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

As Hegseth stated, the administration of US President Donald Trump supports the decision of its commanders regarding attacks on probable vessels involved in drug smuggling from Venezuela.

He noted that the US has suspended strikes because it is now difficult to find drug boats in the waters. But strikes against drug traffickers will continue.

Recall

The US Navy's "Gerald R. Ford" aircraft carrier strike group arrived in the Caribbean.