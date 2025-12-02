US supports commanders in striking suspected drug vessels - Heggset

$42.340.08
December 2, 12:35 PM • 16775 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 49840 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 38546 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 31434 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 29894 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 56789 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 53567 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 60526 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 52232 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 47320 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideoDecember 2, 10:45 AM • 21109 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 28918 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 26583 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health "turns a blind eye" to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 27454 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 16877 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 44496 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 46345 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 102274 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 76766 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 92725 views
US supports commanders in striking suspected drug vessels - Heggset

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

War Minister Pete Heggset said the US supports its commanders' decisions to strike suspected vessels smuggling drugs from Venezuela. Strikes against drug traffickers will continue, although it is now difficult to find drug boats in the waters.

US supports commanders in striking suspected drug vessels - Heggset

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that the US supports the decision of its commanders regarding strikes on probable vessels involved in drug smuggling from Venezuela. Hegseth stated this at a cabinet meeting, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

As Hegseth stated, the administration of US President Donald Trump supports the decision of its commanders regarding attacks on probable vessels involved in drug smuggling from Venezuela.

He noted that the US has suspended strikes because it is now difficult to find drug boats in the waters. But strikes against drug traffickers will continue.

Recall

The US Navy's "Gerald R. Ford" aircraft carrier strike group arrived in the Caribbean.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Pete Hegseth
United States Navy
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States