Thailand and Cambodia cement truce after China-brokered talks

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 1556 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
09:17 AM • 12634 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 29532 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 48913 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 54435 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 48876 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 38895 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 43210 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 51409 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 35048 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
82%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainians receive social assistance for adopting children: payment algorithmDecember 29, 04:18 AM • 8716 views
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox News07:01 AM • 23251 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 13770 views
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complications09:45 AM • 17425 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 5470 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 2148 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 5478 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 35020 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 132808 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 177499 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zakarpattia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 13776 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 32067 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 42609 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 132811 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 43023 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Social network
Brent Crude

Thailand and Cambodia cement truce after China-brokered talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to rebuild trust and strengthen a ceasefire following border clashes. The talks took place in China, where foreign ministers discussed the border situation.

Thailand and Cambodia cement truce after China-brokered talks

Thailand and Cambodia plan to restore mutual trust and gradually strengthen the ceasefire after weeks of border clashes, Beijing said in a communiqué following talks with the two countries in southwestern China. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

On Saturday, December 27, the Southeast Asian countries ceased weeks of fierce fighting that killed at least 101 people and displaced more than half a million. This was the second ceasefire since late October.

The foreign ministers of Thailand and Cambodia arrived in China's Yunnan province for trilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss the border situation on Sunday and Monday.

During his meeting with his Thai and Cambodian counterparts, Wang called the ceasefire "hard-won" and urged both countries not to abandon it halfway and not to allow fighting to resume.

"An important consensus has been reached," Wang said, according to his ministry's statement.

Thai Prime Minister dissolves country's parliament12.12.25, 09:24 • 3376 views

According to a joint communiqué released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Thailand and Cambodia "will restore political mutual trust, achieve a breakthrough in relations, and maintain regional peace."

"Step by step"

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said after the talks that it saw "the need for a gradual restoration of mutual trust between the governments and peoples of the two countries."

"Thailand reaffirmed that the adjustment of relations should be carried out in stages," the ministry said in a statement.

It is also noted that Thailand "will consider releasing 18 soldiers after a 72-hour ceasefire observation period and will ask Cambodia to facilitate the return of Thai citizens along the border."

Representatives of the defense ministries of Thailand and Cambodia took part in the talks in China. Diplomats and military officials of the two countries held a series of bilateral meetings.

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn told local media after the talks that "open communication" would be established between the foreign and defense ministers to "restore trust."

"We are open to communication to avoid small issues escalating into serious problems and to ensure that relations between military structures develop smoothly," he said.

Thailand and Cambodia will once again try to agree on a real ceasefire22.12.25, 18:25 • 4369 views

The latest round of clashes began earlier this month after a ceasefire, brokered in July by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to halt a previous phase of fighting, fell apart.

As a sign of the possible fragility of the ceasefire, the Thai army reported a landmine incident in the border province of Sisaket on Monday. According to its data, one of the demining team members lost his left leg and suffered an injury to his left eye.

Mine incidents have been a catalyst for clashes between Thailand and Cambodia since July.

The Thai army stated that "evidence of anti-personnel mine use consistently indicates that Cambodian forces continue to employ such weapons," calling it "a gross violation of international humanitarian principles and unacceptable to the international community."

China has expressed its readiness to provide assistance in demining.

A statement from Cambodia's State Secretariat for Borders said a meeting on border demarcation was scheduled for the first week of January in Siem Reap.

The Thai side has not yet confirmed the meeting.

Cambodia accuses Thailand of border shelling, appeals to US for ceasefire26.12.25, 09:55 • 3783 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Skirmishes
Cambodia
Wang Yi (politician)
Reuters
Thailand
Donald Trump
China
United States