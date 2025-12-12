Thai Prime Minister dissolves country's parliament

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dissolved parliament on Friday after three months in office, according to a royal decree, paving the way for general elections early next year. This was reported by AFP, writes UNN.

Details

The move came earlier than expected and amid renewed deadly clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along their disputed border.

The House of Representatives has been dissolved to hold new general elections for members of the House - the decree published in the Royal Gazette states.

Anutin Charnvirakul of the conservative Bhumjaithai party became prime minister in September after his predecessor was removed from office by a court for ethical violations.

Earlier this year, he promised to dissolve the lower house — the official step to call elections — and hold a vote by early 2026.

Anutin was expected to wait until Christmas before dissolving parliament.

The move comes amid renewed fighting on the border with Cambodia, where clashes have already claimed the lives of at least 20 people and displaced some 600,000, mostly in Thailand.

As the government is small and the internal political situation is full of numerous challenges, the government cannot continue to exercise public administration continuously, effectively and stably. Therefore, the appropriate solution is to dissolve the House of Representatives and hold new general elections the Royal Gazette states, citing a report.

Under Thai law, elections must be held within 45-60 days of the dissolution of parliament, meaning a vote is expected in late January or early February.

Addition

The conservative, who supports the legalization of cannabis, came to power in September with the support of a coalition that made the dissolution of parliament a condition, becoming the country's third leader in two years.

He was once an ally of the influential political clan of Thaksin Shinawatra, which has dominated Thai politics since the beginning of the century, but has recently been losing ground due to a series of legal and political blows.

Anutin broke off the coalition with their Pheu Thai party this summer, apparently due to resentment over the behavior of former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra during the border conflict with Cambodia.

In three months in power, Anutin has had to deal with an escalating military conflict with Cambodia, as well as attacks on scam centers in Myanmar forcing hundreds to cross the border into Thailand, and the death of former Queen Sirikit in October.

Recall

Clashes between Thailand and Cambodia have again sharply escalated. Cambodia reported new airstrikes from Thailand, and fierce fighting with artillery erupted along the disputed region.