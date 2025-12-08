Thailand launches airstrikes on Cambodia after soldier's death

Thailand launched airstrikes on Cambodian military targets after a Thai soldier was killed and four others wounded in clashes. Bloomberg reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Thai military, they conducted air and ground operations after Cambodian forces opened fire on several border posts using small arms, machine guns, mortars, and artillery.

All missions were planned and executed in accordance with safety protocols and relevant international laws, with the highest priority given to preventing harm to civilians. — stated the Royal Thai Air Force.

Meanwhile, Cambodia's Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Thai military launched an attack after several days of what they called "provocative actions by the Thai army."

Context

Long-standing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia escalated into deadly violence on July 24, leading to five days of military clashes in several areas along the approximately 800-kilometer border. The fighting became the deadliest in recent history, resulting in nearly four dozen deaths and displacing over 300,000 people.

A ceasefire agreement was reached a few days later during negotiations in Malaysia, and a peace agreement was signed in October at a ceremony hosted by US President Donald Trump.

Recall

On November 15, US President Donald Trump stated that the situation between Thailand and Cambodia was stabilizing after his phone call with the leaders of the countries.

Tensions on the Thailand-Cambodia border: one person killed, countries on the brink of war again - Reuters