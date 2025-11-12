Tensions on the Thailand-Cambodia border: one person killed, countries on the brink of war again - Reuters

One person died as a result of the escalation of the situation on the border between Cambodia and Thailand on Wednesday, November 12. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it demands an apology from Cambodia after accusations of laying new mines, which wounded a Thai soldier on Monday, November 10.

In response, Thailand announced that it was suspending the enhanced ceasefire that both countries signed last month in the presence of US President Donald Trump. This happened on Tuesday, November 11.

Cambodia denies accusations that it laid new mines and called on Thailand to adhere to the peace agreement.

Recall

In July 2025, UNN reported that an armed conflict occurred on the border between Thailand and Cambodia. As a result, there were civilian casualties. At the same time, both countries accused each other of provocations.