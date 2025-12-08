$42.060.13
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

War between Thailand and Cambodia: airstrikes disrupt fragile truce – sides blame each other

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Fighting has flared up again between Thailand and Cambodia, disrupting the truce. Thailand launched airstrikes on Cambodia, accusing it of mobilizing heavy weapons, while Cambodia called these actions aggression.

War between Thailand and Cambodia: airstrikes disrupt fragile truce – sides blame each other

Fighting has flared up again on the border between Thailand and Cambodia, intensifying before dawn and shattering a fragile truce; in response to the night clashes, Bangkok announced airstrikes on Cambodian military targets. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Both sides accused each other of starting the conflict. Thailand stated that its fighter jets struck Cambodia to undermine its military capabilities, explaining that its neighbor had mobilized heavy weapons and redeployed combat units.

Cambodia, in turn, called Thailand's actions "inhumane and cruel acts of aggression" and emphasized that its troops had observed the ceasefire and did not retaliate. Phnom Penh called on the international community to condemn the violations committed by Thailand.

Casualties and evacuation 

According to official data, one Thai soldier and four Cambodian civilians were killed. Thailand reported 18 wounded soldiers, and Cambodia reported nine wounded civilians. Thailand evacuated 438,000 civilians from border provinces.

Refusal of dialogue

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that his government would do everything necessary to protect territorial integrity and would not engage in dialogue with Cambodia. 

There will be no negotiations. If the fighting is to stop, (Cambodia – ed.) must do what Thailand has established 

– he stated.

These battles were the fiercest since the exchange of rockets and heavy artillery in July, which was the heaviest clash between the sides in recent history.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Mobilization
Skirmishes
Cambodia
Reuters
Thailand