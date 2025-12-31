The world celebrates New Year: where the holiday has already arrived and how it was celebrated in different countries

The planet has begun the countdown to 2026: the countries of Oceania and Asia were the first to celebrate the holiday. The festivities are taking place against the backdrop of large-scale pyrotechnic shows, traditional rituals, and enhanced security measures. While Ukraine still has two hours until the New Year, some countries are already living in 2026. This is reported by UNN.

Details

New Zealand traditionally became one of the first countries to enter the new year. In Auckland, the arrival of 2026 was marked by a five-minute show over the Sky Tower skyscraper. 3,500 fireworks were launched from the country's tallest structure.

In Australia, the Sydney celebration had a special subtext. An hour before midnight, the city honored the victims of the Bondi Beach terrorist attack with a minute of silence.

At 11:00 PM local time, projections of a menorah, a dove, and the inscriptions "unity" and "peace" appeared on the structures of the Harbor Bridge. The authorities emphasized that this year's show is a symbol of the community's resilience in the face of tragedy.

East and Southeast Asia

Japan, South and North Korea have also already crossed the threshold of 2026. In Tokyo, due to security concerns, the official countdown at Shibuya Station was canceled, but residents gathered in temples. In particular, a traditional bell-ringing ritual took place at Tokudai-ji Temple.

Following them, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan met the New Year.

At this moment, 2026 has officially arrived in Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos, where clocks have already struck midnight. Next in line are the countries of Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

New Year has already arrived in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos