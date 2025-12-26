Thailand's Defense Minister flies to Cambodia for truce talks

Photo: Reuters

On Saturday, Thai Defense Minister Natthaphon Nakphanit will join talks with the Cambodian side, which are expected to conclude with the signing of an official ceasefire agreement. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that the success of the mission depends on the minister's ability to find common ground with his Cambodian counterpart and bring the parties back to fulfilling the pact concluded in July with the assistance of the US President. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Fighting at the border crossing between Thailand and Cambodia has been ongoing since Wednesday. The minister's main task is to de-escalate the conflict, which has led to the deaths of 98 people and the displacement of over half a million refugees in the past three weeks.

Diplomatic pressure and expectations

The negotiations are taking place amidst active international intervention. In addition to the efforts of the ASEAN bloc head and the US administration, pressure is being exerted on the warring parties by China through its special envoy Deng Sijun.

It is important that we both keep our promises not to threaten, insult, or provoke, and to reduce hostility between the two countries. – emphasized Anutin Charnvirakul, commenting on the expected results of the Ministry of Defense head's work.

The Prime Minister also expressed hope for a final settlement: "I hope this time will be the last time we sign such an agreement, so that there will be peace in this area and people can return to their homes."

The hostilities, which have engulfed the territory from the Laotian border to the coast, remain a consequence of long-standing disputes over the demarcation of the 817-kilometer border between the states.

