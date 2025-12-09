Fighting continues for two days: Cambodia promises fierce battle against Thailand amid escalating border conflict

The border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand has sharply escalated, with influential Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen vowing a "fierce fight" against his neighbor. Widespread renewed fighting, now in its second day, has forced tens of thousands of civilians to flee border areas. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Fighting erupted after a clash on Sunday, in which two Thai soldiers were wounded, disrupting a previous ceasefire. Both sides are now vowing to continue the fight. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that Cambodia has not yet approached Thailand regarding possible negotiations.

We must do what we must do. The government will support all types of military operations, as planned earlier. he said.

Hun Sen, still considered Cambodia's de facto leader, said his country refrained from retaliatory measures on Monday but began responding to Thai military actions overnight.

Cambodia wants peace, but Cambodia is forced to fight to protect its territory he wrote.

The Thai military said Cambodia attacked their positions with artillery, rockets, and drones, while both sides accuse each other of firing first.

The escalation has led to casualties and mass evacuations. The Cambodian military reported that seven civilians were killed and 20 wounded in the new fighting, while a Thai military spokesman reported the killing of three soldiers. The Thai army launched airstrikes along the border, which it called defensive actions aimed at military targets. Due to the escalation, nearly 500 temporary shelters were established in four Thai border provinces, housing over 125,000 people. Villagers on both sides of the border are fleeing to safety.

