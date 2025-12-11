Deadly nightclub fire in India: two brothers detained in Thailand

Thai law enforcement officers have detained two brothers after a nightclub fire in the Indian state of Goa. More than 20 people died then, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The fire broke out in the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub around midnight on Saturday, December 7. The detainees are Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra: the prosecution calls them the owners of this club, while the lawyer stated that they were not the owners of the nightclub, but only licensees.

In addition, India has arrested six more people in the case, including five employees of the establishment. India also offered compensation to the families of the victims, including at least four tourists and 14 club employees.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that at least 23 people died as a result of a large-scale fire in a restaurant-club in the state of Goa, India.