Ukrainian athletes won 35 medals at the European Muaythai Championship in Athens

Ukrainian athletes won 35 medals at the European Muay Thai Championship among adults, youth, juniors, and boys in Athens, the capital of Greece. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

Among the 35 medals, there are 15 gold, 9 silver, and 11 bronze. The list of winners is as follows:

"Gold": Mykhailo Serdiuk (57 kg); Bohdan Studniev (63.5 kg); Iryna Ladynenko (Wai Kru);

"Silver": Karyna Hollish (51 kg); Yehor Skurikhin (81 kg); Valerii Denysov (Wai Kru);

"Bronze": Nikita Kuts (54 kg); Dmytro Zanin (60 kg); Hlib Chaban (71 kg); Amir Akchurin (75 kg); Taras Balakhtar (86 kg); Rostyslav Herasymenko (67 kg).

