Ukrainian taekwondo athletes won 5 medals at the European Cadet Championship in Greece

At the competition in Greece, with the participation of athletes from 35 countries, Ukrainian cadets won gold, silver, and bronze medals, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the national Olympic team of Ukraine.

Details

Ukrainian taekwondo athletes won 5 awards at the European Cadet Championship, which took place in Athens (Greece).

More than 500 athletes from 35 countries, including 18 Ukrainians, took part in the taekwondo (WTF) competition. According to the results of the competition, the "blue and yellow" team climbed the podium five times:

Gold medal: Andrienko Mariia (weight category up to 33 kg);

Silver and bronze: Naboka Prokhor (weight category up to 57 kg); Pevchuk Tetiana (weight category up to 41 kg); Dovzhanin Karyna (weight category up to 47 kg); Nasadchuk Nikita (weight category up to 61 kg).

Recall

Taekwondo athlete Artem Harbar won the third gold medal for Ukraine at the World Summer Universiade - 2025.

Ukrainian taekwondo athlete Maksym Manenkov won a gold medal at the World Summer Universiade in Germany in the weight category up to 58 kg. This victory was the seventh medal for Ukraine at the competition, and Manenkov admitted that he was inspired by Oleksandr Usyk's victorious fight.