Immunosuppression after transplantation: Shalimov Center explained how it works and why it is important

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

The O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantology explained the importance of lifelong immunosuppressive drug intake after transplantation. These drugs suppress immune reactions that arise in response to a foreign organ, ensuring the engraftment and functioning of the transplanted organ.

Immunosuppression after transplantation: Shalimov Center explained how it works and why it is important

Immunosuppressants are drugs that suppress immune reactions that occur in the body in response to a genetically foreign organ. After transplantation, each patient must take immunosuppressive drugs for life, explained the O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantology, writes UNN.

Details

The Shalimov Center explained that to ensure post-transplant immunosuppression, combinations of drugs are usually used. They are selected individually to take into account the characteristics of each patient and the transplanted organ.

Depending on these factors, approaches may include various techniques aimed at achieving effective immunosuppression:

Induction immunosuppression

This approach includes all drugs given immediately after transplantation in increased doses to prevent acute rejection of the transplanted organ by the body. Although drug intake can continue after discharge for the first 30 days after transplantation, they are generally not used long-term.

In the first half of 2025, surgeons at the Shalimov Center performed 51 vital organ transplants09.07.25, 16:51 • 1734 views

Maintenance immunosuppression

After transplantation, post-transplant monitoring is performed, which includes the administration of all necessary immunosuppressive drugs before, during, or after surgery to ensure long-term protection of the transplanted organ and support its functioning. For example, prednisone, cyclosporine, tacrolimus, mycophenolate mofetil, azathioprine, or everolimus. It should be noted that maintenance immunosuppression does not include any immunosuppressive drugs prescribed for the treatment of rejection episodes or for induction.

Immunosuppression against rejection

This approach includes all immunosuppressive drugs prescribed for the treatment of an episode of acute rejection during the initial period after transplantation or during a certain observation period. This usually occurs up to 30 days after the diagnosis of acute rejection.

The Shalimov Center also explained that during the stay in the hospital after transplantation, immunosuppressive drugs are provided by the hospital where the transplant was performed.

After discharge, the patient receives a prescription for immunosuppressive drugs, with which they go to the pharmacy and receive all necessary medicines free of charge, according to the "Affordable Medicines" reimbursement program. The correct choice of immunosuppressive drug and dose selection ensure the success of organ engraftment and minimize the risks of rejection after transplantation.

- noted the Shalimov Center.

Addition

The Shalimov Center team presented a unique case of simultaneous intervention on coronary and peripheral arteries at an international congress in Athens. This operation, performed by two teams, received high praise from the international medical community.

Okhmatdyt doctors performed the first organ transplantation from a 4-year-old girl, saving three children. The operations took place despite night explosions and air raid alerts.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Health
Athens
