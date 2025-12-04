$42.200.13
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
12:12 PM • 1822 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 2164 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
11:24 AM • 4990 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 8296 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 21500 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 37254 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
December 3, 04:02 PM • 34663 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"
December 3, 03:15 PM • 44808 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 55295 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Milan-Cortina 2026: Organizers received the Olympic flame at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The organizers of the Milan-Cortina Winter Games received the Olympic flame at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens. This marked the beginning of a 63-day torch relay that will travel across Italy before the Olympics in February.

Milan-Cortina 2026: Organizers received the Olympic flame at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens

The organizers of the Milan-Cortina Winter Games received the Olympic flame on Thursday at a ceremony at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, preparing for a 63-day torch relay designed to generate excitement across Italy ahead of the Olympics in February. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In a smaller event due to warnings of heavy rain, as was the case with the lighting of the flame in ancient Olympia last week, Milan-Cortina Games organizing committee head Giovanni Malagò received the flame inside the massive marble stadium just over two months before the opening ceremony on February 6.

Italy is proud of its Olympic heritage... and we are preparing to write the next chapter of our Olympic history

- said Malagò, with only a few officials and spectators present due to weather restrictions on a dry but cloudy morning in the Greek capital.

Milan-Cortina 2026: Olympic flame ceremonially lit26.11.25, 12:46 • 2474 views

Italy, a leading country in winter sports, last hosted the Winter Olympics in 2006 in Turin.

It will be an incredible 63-day adventure. After two decades of waiting, the Olympic flame returns to Italy

- said Malagò.

Italian Olympic doubles tennis champion Jasmine Paolini was one of the last torchbearers to carry the flame into the Panathenaic Stadium after a nine-day Greek relay following its lighting on November 26 in ancient Olympia.

Later on Thursday, the flame will head to Rome, and on December 6, it will depart from the Stadio dei Marmi to begin an internal journey of 12,000 km, passing through all 20 regions, as well as 110 provinces, and through 60 Italian cities and 300 towns, with a total of 10,001 torchbearers participating.

The Italian relay will pass through famous landmarks such as the Colosseum in Rome and the Grand Canal in Venice, with stops in southern cities such as Palermo and Naples, to generate excitement in regions where winter sports are not as popular.

It will reach Cortina d'Ampezzo on January 26 – exactly 70 years after the opening ceremony of the 1956 Games at the same venue – and will conclude on February 6 at the opening ceremony at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Ukraine demands that the IOC ban Russian figure skaters from participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics04.12.25, 12:37 • 1226 views

Olga Rozgon

SportsNews of the World
Naples
Athens
Reuters
Rome
Venice
Milan
Italy