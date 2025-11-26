Milan-Cortina 2026: Olympic flame ceremonially lit

The Olympic flame for the 2026 Winter Olympics, better known as Milan-Cortina 2026, has been lit in Ancient Olympia, organizers reported, writes UNN.

The Olympic flame for Milan-Cortina 2026 has been lit! One of the greatest sporting traditions. It took place in Greece as we prepare for the journey to Italy! - the organizers announced on X.

The ceremony marks the beginning of its journey to Italy.

"The first torchbearer, rower Petros Gkaidatzis, begins the Olympic torch relay, carrying the spirit of the Games to Italy," the organizers stated.

UN General Assembly votes for "Olympic truce" ahead of Games in Italy

For reference

The XXV Winter Olympic Games Milan-Cortina 2026 will be held from February 6-22, 2026.

The mascots of the Games are the stoats Tina and Milo. Stoats, with their vivacity and speed, were named the ideal animals that best embody the Italian spirit guiding the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The design of the Games' medals symbolizes two halves: the athlete's journey and all those who walked alongside them to the Olympic summit - coaches, family, fans. It's about unity, about teamwork, about strength. A dynamic graphic abstraction showing the unification of two parts in constant motion, emphasized by the contrast between the grainy texture and the mirrored surface.