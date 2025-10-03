The US is pressuring Greece to sell some Mirage fighters to Ukraine through the PURL mechanism

Ukraine's allies in Europe and NATO are pressuring the Greek government to decide to sell some of its Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Kyiv through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative. This is reported by the Greek publication Kathimerini, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Athens is not for the first time facing pressure from NATO allies, who demand significant assistance to Ukraine, mainly by reselling part of its 25 Mirage 2000-5 fighters to intermediaries.

According to journalists, Athens is reluctant to transfer modern and high-tech weapons to Ukraine for use against Russia. Instead, it prefers to provide outdated weapons, such as 60 M-110 203 mm self-propelled howitzers, which have been in use in the army since the 1960s.

Pressure to make a more than symbolic contribution to support Ukraine comes mainly from the US and France, as well as Eastern European countries.

Thus, the United States of America is pressuring Greece to purchase more of its own weapons systems as part of the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, in which mainly the Baltic and Scandinavian countries have participated so far.

Kathimerini considers it unlikely that Athens will do this, but if it does, Greece could sell the Mirage 2000-5 to third countries, such as the US, France, Germany, the Czech Republic, or Estonia. The latter has already expressed interest in purchasing some of the fighters.

After that, intermediaries will resell these aircraft to Ukraine or provide others in their place.

At the same time, the publication adds that the technical support for Mirage aircraft will end in 2027, so Greece seeks to get rid of them by purchasing 24 more modern Rafale aircraft from France.

Reference

The US and NATO launched a mechanism called the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), the goal of which is to accelerate the supply of critically important American weapons to Ukraine with the support of partner contributions.

Recall

As reported by the media, the first military equipment provided for by the agreement between the US and NATO within the PURL program arrived in Ukraine. The Trump administration confirmed that Ukraine will soon receive assistance from NATO allies from US warehouses.