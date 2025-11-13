$42.040.02
Zelenskyy to visit Greece on Sunday: meetings with Mitsotakis and Tasoulas – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 986 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Athens on November 16 for an official visit. Meetings with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President of Greece Konstantinos Tasoulas are planned.

Zelenskyy to visit Greece on Sunday: meetings with Mitsotakis and Tasoulas – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to Athens on Sunday, Greek media reported. A meeting with Prime Minister Mitsotakis and President Tasoulas is planned, writes UNN.

Details 

The visit program is constantly being adjusted for security reasons, but the president is expected to arrive early in the day. He is scheduled to visit the Presidential Palace for a meeting with Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas, as well as hold talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion. Later, Zelenskyy will meet with Parliament Speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis.

EU to provide new aid to Greece, Cyprus, Spain, and Italy to combat migration pressure11.11.25, 21:16 • 13105 views

This is Zelenskyy's second visit to Greece after a trip in the summer of 2023, when he met with then-President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Mitsotakis. The visit underscores the strengthening of diplomatic contacts between Ukraine and Greece amid war and security challenges.

Greece begins gas drilling in the Mediterranean amid COP30 climate summit - Politico06.11.25, 22:02 • 3791 view

Stepan Haftko

