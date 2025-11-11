$41.960.02
EU to provide new aid to Greece, Cyprus, Spain, and Italy to combat migration pressure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

A number of European countries will receive additional support from the EU to overcome the growing migration burden. The new mechanism will become operational after the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum comes into force in mid-2026.

EU to provide new aid to Greece, Cyprus, Spain, and Italy to combat migration pressure

Greece, Cyprus, Spain, and Italy will be entitled to additional support from the European Union to cope with the growing migration burden. This was announced by the European Commission, presenting a new aid mechanism that will come into force after the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum enters into force in mid-2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The new instrument provides for a so-called "solidarity pool", within which member states can choose the form of support: receiving additional migrants, financial contributions, or other aid measures.

According to the European Commission, the number of illegal border crossings decreased by 35% between July 2024 and June 2025, but problems remain.

Britain prepares tougher rules for refugees, following Denmark's example09.11.25, 05:44 • 11970 views

Greece and Cyprus are under migratory pressure due to disproportionately high arrivals over the past year. Spain and Italy are also under migratory pressure due to disproportionately high arrivals following search and rescue operations at sea.

- the Commission's statement says.

In addition, the EU has identified Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, France, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Poland as states at risk of migratory pressure, granting them priority access to the bloc's resources.

In the area of border security, the European Commission has announced a tender for 250 million euros for the purchase of drones and anti-drone systems to support countries facing hybrid threats. Also, six states, mainly from the EU's eastern flank, will be able to partially or fully reduce their contributions to the "solidarity pool" due to the pressure of the last five years.

A boat with migrants capsized near Malta, 11 people rescued, one dead and about 20 missing17.10.25, 23:01 • 3021 view

Stepan Haftko

