A boat with migrants capsized near Malta, 11 people rescued, one dead and about 20 missing

A boat with approximately thirty migrants on board capsized off the coast of Malta. The search and rescue operation has been ongoing since last night, coordinated by the Maltese Rescue Coordination Centre, after the boat was spotted approximately 50 miles southeast of Lampedusa. This was reported by Sky TG24, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, 11 people have been rescued, the body of one deceased person has been found, and the number of missing persons, according to the crew, is about 20.

The vessel was discovered by the Italian rescue aircraft Manta "10-03", which immediately launched a life raft and began the operation. The Italian Coast Guard from Lampedusa, Maltese patrol vessels, Frontex aircraft, and a merchant vessel redirected to the tragedy area joined the rescue efforts.

