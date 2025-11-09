Britain prepares tougher rules for refugees, following Denmark's example

Great Britain plans to significantly revise its refugee rules, taking Denmark as an example. The changes will include restrictions on family reunification and stricter conditions for stay. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

According to the publication, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood intends to present an updated immigration policy this month, inspired by the Danish model, which is considered one of the strictest in Europe.

Last month, the Home Secretary sent representatives to Denmark to study that country's border control and asylum policies. Among the measures considered are stricter Danish rules on family reunification and limiting the duration of temporary stay for individual refugees. - writes The Guardian.

Possible changes include shortening the period of temporary protection, raising the age threshold for family reunification to 24, requiring financial stability without state aid for three years, guarantee deposits, and mandatory language testing.

The proposals have sparked a controversial reaction. Some Labour members criticized the initiative, calling it dangerous and "influenced by far-right ideas." In contrast, other party members support a tougher approach, fearing losing voters to Reform UK.

The government also plans to extend the period after which refugees can obtain permanent residency from five to ten years. Charitable organizations, including Refugee Action, Save the Children, and Oxfam, criticized these plans as harmful to migrants and called on the government to focus on addressing social problems — housing, climate, and the state of the healthcare system.

The details of the reforms have not yet been released, but they are expected to be presented in the near future — this will likely be a cause for large-scale political debates in the country.

