Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian Kuznetsov
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste
Britain prepares tougher rules for refugees, following Denmark's example

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1252 views

The United Kingdom plans to significantly revise its refugee rules, following Denmark's example, which includes limiting family reunification and tightening conditions of stay. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood intends to present an updated immigration policy this month.

Britain prepares tougher rules for refugees, following Denmark's example

Great Britain plans to significantly revise its refugee rules, taking Denmark as an example. The changes will include restrictions on family reunification and stricter conditions for stay. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood intends to present an updated immigration policy this month, inspired by the Danish model, which is considered one of the strictest in Europe.

Last month, the Home Secretary sent representatives to Denmark to study that country's border control and asylum policies. Among the measures considered are stricter Danish rules on family reunification and limiting the duration of temporary stay for individual refugees.

- writes The Guardian.

Possible changes include shortening the period of temporary protection, raising the age threshold for family reunification to 24, requiring financial stability without state aid for three years, guarantee deposits, and mandatory language testing.

The proposals have sparked a controversial reaction. Some Labour members criticized the initiative, calling it dangerous and "influenced by far-right ideas." In contrast, other party members support a tougher approach, fearing losing voters to Reform UK.

The government also plans to extend the period after which refugees can obtain permanent residency from five to ten years. Charitable organizations, including Refugee Action, Save the Children, and Oxfam, criticized these plans as harmful to migrants and called on the government to focus on addressing social problems — housing, climate, and the state of the healthcare system.

The details of the reforms have not yet been released, but they are expected to be presented in the near future — this will likely be a cause for large-scale political debates in the country.

Recall

The Irish government reduced the period of stay for newly arrived Ukrainians in state housing from 90 to 30 days. Weekly financial contributions for accommodation are also being introduced for asylum seekers who are working.

Polish Sejm rejects Nawrocki's bill on aid to Ukrainian refugees07.11.25, 22:28 • 4380 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsOur people abroad
War in Ukraine
Republic of Ireland
charity
The Guardian
Denmark
Great Britain