Fugitive Moldovan oligarch Plahotniuc arrested in Greece for 40 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

Fugitive Moldovan oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, detained in Greece, has been placed under pre-trial arrest for 40 days. He was apprehended at Athens airport as he was about to fly to Dubai.

Moldovan fugitive oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, detained yesterday in Greece, has been placed under pre-trial arrest for 40 days. This was reported by NewsMaker, writes UNN.

Greek prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for the accused for 40 days – a term provided for by the European Convention on Extradition. The decision can be appealed.

- the statement of the Prosecutor General's Office of Moldova says.

Plahotniuc was detained at Athens airport when he intended to fly to Dubai.

According to the publication's sources, former Moldovan MP Constantin Tutu, who was also on the wanted list, was detained with him.

The Ministry of Justice of Moldova has already launched the procedure for their extradition.

According to media reports, before his arrest, Plahotniuc and Tutu were hiding in a villa in the suburb of the Greek capital Saronida, in a prestigious area on the Aegean coast.

Greek police have already searched the villa, finding about €155,000, 17 passports from different countries, mobile phones and computers, as well as several expensive wristwatches of the brands Breguet, Kees Engelbarts and Urwerk.

Police also seized a Skoda Kodiaq car that Plahotniuc used for his trips.

Recall

Former leader of the Democratic Party of Moldova Vlad Plahotniuc was detained in Greece. He was wanted in three criminal cases, including the theft of a billion dollars from banks.

Interpol declared Plahotniuc internationally wanted on February 7, 2025.

According to Interpol, Plahotniuc has passports from Moldova, Romania, Russia, and Mexico. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico confirmed that Plahotniuc's Mexican passport is fake.

