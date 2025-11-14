Zelenskyy to visit Spain on November 18

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Spain on Tuesday, November 18. This was reported by UNN with reference to the schedule of the Congress of Deputies – the lower house of the Spanish Parliament.

Details

According to the preliminary schedule, his arrival at the Spanish Parliament is scheduled for 9:30 local time. Meetings between the Ukrainian leader and Spanish deputies are also planned.

Zelenskyy last visited Spain in May 2024, where he signed a bilateral security and defense agreement with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Athens on November 16 for an official visit. Meetings with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas are planned.

