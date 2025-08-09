$41.460.00
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
01:49 PM • 59014 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 62544 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 238124 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 128045 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 293244 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 274127 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 104506 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 147231 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78347 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Wildfire on the outskirts of Athens localized, but evacuation continues due to strong winds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

The wildfire on the outskirts of Athens has been localized, but evacuation continues due to expected strong winds. One person has died as a result of the fires, and homes and land have been destroyed.

Wildfire on the outskirts of Athens localized, but evacuation continues due to strong winds

A forest fire on the outskirts of Athens was localized on Saturday morning, but the evacuation of people from endangered areas continued, as strong winds were expected throughout the weekend, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

On Friday, at least one person died, and homes and agricultural lands were destroyed by wildfires fueled by stormy winds across Greece, from the outskirts of the capital to areas around the historic site of Ancient Olympia.

The most severe fire broke out in the small town of Keratea, southwest of the capital, where firefighters found the body of an elderly man in a burned building. A fire brigade spokesman said on Saturday that the fire there was under control but not extinguished.

Flames visible from Naples: fire engulfed Vesuvius09.08.25, 20:01 • 3428 views

Additionally

Greece and other Mediterranean countries are in an area that scientists call a "wildfire hotspot," where fires often occur during hot and dry summers. In recent years, they have become more destructive due to rapid climate change, prompting calls for a new approach.

Most of the area around Athens has received almost no rain in recent months.

On Friday, wind gusts of up to 80 km/h (50 mph) fanned the flames around Keratea, setting olive groves on fire. Homes were engulfed in flames as locals in thin masks helped firefighters. Police went door-to-door late at night, making sure all homes were evacuated.

Much of the area was smoldering on Saturday morning, with images in local media showing homes engulfed in flames.

Other fires in the Ancient Olympia region and on the tourist island of Kefalonia also appeared to have subsided.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Athens
Reuters
Greece