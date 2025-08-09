Wildfire on the outskirts of Athens localized, but evacuation continues due to strong winds

A forest fire on the outskirts of Athens was localized on Saturday morning, but the evacuation of people from endangered areas continued, as strong winds were expected throughout the weekend, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

On Friday, at least one person died, and homes and agricultural lands were destroyed by wildfires fueled by stormy winds across Greece, from the outskirts of the capital to areas around the historic site of Ancient Olympia.

The most severe fire broke out in the small town of Keratea, southwest of the capital, where firefighters found the body of an elderly man in a burned building. A fire brigade spokesman said on Saturday that the fire there was under control but not extinguished.

Additionally

Greece and other Mediterranean countries are in an area that scientists call a "wildfire hotspot," where fires often occur during hot and dry summers. In recent years, they have become more destructive due to rapid climate change, prompting calls for a new approach.

Most of the area around Athens has received almost no rain in recent months.

On Friday, wind gusts of up to 80 km/h (50 mph) fanned the flames around Keratea, setting olive groves on fire. Homes were engulfed in flames as locals in thin masks helped firefighters. Police went door-to-door late at night, making sure all homes were evacuated.

Much of the area was smoldering on Saturday morning, with images in local media showing homes engulfed in flames.

Other fires in the Ancient Olympia region and on the tourist island of Kefalonia also appeared to have subsided.