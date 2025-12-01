$42.270.07
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 10713 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
09:32 AM • 14694 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 17691 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 30608 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 18497 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 32450 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 36915 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 49635 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 42004 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
NOC selected the best athletes of November 2025: the names of the winners were announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

Pavlo Korostylov and Zlatoslava Volosenko were recognized as the best athletes of November by the NOC of Ukraine. Korostylov won gold, silver, and two bronze medals at the World Shooting Championship, while Volosenko won bronze at the European Taekwondo Championship among juniors.

NOC selected the best athletes of November 2025: the names of the winners were announced
Photo: NOC of Ukraine

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has announced the winners of the traditional "Best Athlete of the Month" competition for November of the current year. They are shooter Pavlo Korostylov and taekwondo practitioner Zlatoslava Volosenko, reports UNN with reference to NOC of Ukraine.

Details

Pavlo Korostylov won gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol event at the World Championship in Cairo, the capital of Egypt. He also won a silver medal in the team competition and two bronze medals - in the 25m standard pistol and in the 50m free pistol team competition.

Oleksandr Kaminsky, Pavlo Korostylov's personal coach, who prepared the athlete, became the best coach of November

- added the NOC.

At the same time, Zlatoslava Volosenko became the young athlete of November 2025. She is a bronze medalist of the European Taekwondo (WTF) Championship among juniors in the weight category up to 49 kg (Aigle, Swiss Confederation).

Viktor Podolyan, Zlatoslava's personal coach, became the best coach of a young athlete in November

- stated in the NOC publication.

They added that the laureates will receive cash prizes, exclusive statuettes and commemorative plaques from the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine during the solemn award ceremony.

The Ukrainian Shooting Federation and the Central Sports Club of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will also be honored for preparing the best athlete of November

- emphasized the NOC.

Recall

UNN reported that Ukrainian cadets won 5 awards, including gold, silver and bronze medals, at the European Taekwondo Championship in Athens.

UNN also reported that Ukrainian athletes won 35 medals at the European Muay Thai Championship among adults, youth, juniors and boys in the Greek capital Athens.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Sports
Gold
Athens
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Switzerland
Cairo
Greece