NOC selected the best athletes of November 2025: the names of the winners were announced

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has announced the winners of the traditional "Best Athlete of the Month" competition for November of the current year. They are shooter Pavlo Korostylov and taekwondo practitioner Zlatoslava Volosenko, reports UNN with reference to NOC of Ukraine.

Details

Pavlo Korostylov won gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol event at the World Championship in Cairo, the capital of Egypt. He also won a silver medal in the team competition and two bronze medals - in the 25m standard pistol and in the 50m free pistol team competition.

Oleksandr Kaminsky, Pavlo Korostylov's personal coach, who prepared the athlete, became the best coach of November - added the NOC.

At the same time, Zlatoslava Volosenko became the young athlete of November 2025. She is a bronze medalist of the European Taekwondo (WTF) Championship among juniors in the weight category up to 49 kg (Aigle, Swiss Confederation).

Viktor Podolyan, Zlatoslava's personal coach, became the best coach of a young athlete in November - stated in the NOC publication.

They added that the laureates will receive cash prizes, exclusive statuettes and commemorative plaques from the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine during the solemn award ceremony.

The Ukrainian Shooting Federation and the Central Sports Club of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will also be honored for preparing the best athlete of November - emphasized the NOC.

