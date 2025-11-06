Poland plans to increase imports of US LNG for further supplies to Ukraine and Slovakia

Poland is negotiating an agreement with the United States on the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for further supply to Ukraine and Slovakia. This is reported by the agency Reuters with reference to sources, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that representatives of both countries intend to jointly announce the expansion of LNG imports after a meeting at the transatlantic energy conference in Athens later this week.

After that, discussions on the terms of supply to Slovakia will take place - one of Reuters' interlocutors said.

According to the news agency, potential volumes of American liquefied gas supplies to Slovakia could reach 4-5 billion cubic meters per year, which roughly corresponds to the country's annual consumption.

Details regarding possible supplies to Ukraine are not yet disclosed.

This agreement is expected to be another in a series of energy agreements between the US and European partners aimed at expanding exports of American gas and nuclear technologies.

"We haven't fully seized the historic opportunity to pivot Europe away from Russian energy and towards American energy, but now this administration is working at full throttle, and there's a real shift happening. This could solidify the deal, we could see seismic changes in how Europe gets its energy," a US official said on condition of anonymity.

Recall

On October 23, the European Union officially approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. It, in particular, provides for a ban on the import of Russian LNG.

The European Union remains the largest buyer of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). From the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 to September 2025, the EU purchased half of Russia's total LNG exports. China (22%) and Japan (18%) follow. The bloc is also the largest buyer of pipeline gas, purchasing 35% of Russian pipeline gas, followed by China (30%) and Turkey (29%).