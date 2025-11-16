Gas supplies from Greece to Ukraine to start in January 2026 - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will start receiving gas from Greece in January 2026. Supplies will be carried out through Greek infrastructure. Zelenskyy announced this during a press conference in Athens, as reported by UNN.

Details

From the beginning of 2026, Ukraine will be able to receive natural gas from Greece.

We will be able to receive not only natural gas from Greece. Also, through Greece's infrastructure, Ukraine will be able to receive energy from the United States. - Zelenskyy said at the press conference.

Recall

Ukraine reached agreements with Greece on gas imports, which will become another supply route. Kyiv already has agreements on financing gas imports totaling almost 2 billion euros to compensate for losses in Ukrainian production due to Russian strikes.