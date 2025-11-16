Gas supplies from Greece to Ukraine to start in January 2026 - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine will start receiving natural gas from Greece through Greek infrastructure in January 2026. Ukraine will also be able to receive energy from the United States through this infrastructure.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will start receiving gas from Greece in January 2026. Supplies will be carried out through Greek infrastructure. Zelenskyy announced this during a press conference in Athens, as reported by UNN.
Details
From the beginning of 2026, Ukraine will be able to receive natural gas from Greece.
We will be able to receive not only natural gas from Greece. Also, through Greece's infrastructure, Ukraine will be able to receive energy from the United States.
Recall
Ukraine reached agreements with Greece on gas imports, which will become another supply route. Kyiv already has agreements on financing gas imports totaling almost 2 billion euros to compensate for losses in Ukrainian production due to Russian strikes.