Boat with dead migrants found off the coast of Greece: details

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
December 6, 08:45 PM • 27452 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 35682 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 45162 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 43861 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 50654 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 52037 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 38343 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 77441 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 42537 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38453 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
93%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi: houses, police station, medical college damaged, one person killedDecember 6, 09:02 PM • 4190 views
Orban sends delegation to Moscow to prepare for end of war in UkraineDecember 6, 09:24 PM • 12099 views
Over 150 clashes recorded on the front line in a day: the most active battles on six frontsDecember 6, 09:48 PM • 3800 views
Apple is undergoing its biggest personnel reshuffle in decades: four top executives have left the companyDecember 6, 11:02 PM • 2888 views
Polish Foreign Minister sends Elon Musk to MarsPhoto01:07 AM • 3404 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 33689 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 43702 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 57689 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 77441 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 67046 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 33344 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 42187 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 43762 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 57764 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 56087 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Buk air defense system

Boat with dead migrants found off the coast of Greece: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

The Greek Coast Guard found the bodies of 17 migrants near the island of Crete, and two more people were rescued from a half-sunken boat. The disaster occurred amid Greece's intensified measures on migration.

Boat with dead migrants found off the coast of Greece: details

On the evening of December 6, the Greek coast guard found the bodies of 17 migrants near the island of Crete, and two more people were rescued from a half-sunken boat. This is reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

The disaster was reported by a Turkish cargo ship, which spotted a half-sunken boat approximately 30 nautical miles off the southwestern coast of Crete.

It is noted that two coast guard vessels, a rescue helicopter, a vessel and an aircraft of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), as well as three civilian vessels, were involved in the search and rescue operation.

A boat with migrants capsized near Malta, 11 people rescued, one dead and about 20 missing17.10.25, 22:01 • 3082 views

When rescuers arrived at the scene, they found that most of the migrants had died. The operation to recover the bodies was completed on Saturday evening.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs did not comment on reports in state media that the migrants allegedly died of hypothermia, not drowning, noting that the exact cause would be determined by the coroner. They noted that it would be difficult to establish the country of origin, as no documents or wallets were found in the sunken boat.

Turkey plans a wall on the border with Greece to prevent illegal migration05.03.25, 18:07 • 19655 views

The disaster occurred amid Greece's strengthened migration measures: the government froze the consideration of asylum applications in the summer due to a sharp increase in arrivals from Libya.

In September, a law was passed providing for imprisonment for asylum seekers who remain in the country after their requests are rejected.

Greek Migration Minister Thanos Plevris said that after decisive measures, the number of migrants arriving on the island from Libya had decreased by almost 50%. However, in recent days, this figure has begun to rise.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that a number of European countries will receive additional support from the EU to overcome the growing migration burden. The new mechanism will come into effect after the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum enters into force in mid-2026.

Boat with migrants sinks off the coast of Greece: at least 4 dead – Reuters07.10.25, 14:14 • 3517 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
The New York Times
Libya
European Union
Greece