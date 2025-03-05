Turkey plans a wall on the border with Greece to prevent illegal migration
In 2025, Turkey will begin construction of an 8.5-kilometer wall on the border with Greece to combat illegal migration. The total length of the border wall could reach 200 kilometers.
The governor of Edirne province, located in the northwest of Turkey, Yunus Sezer, announced that an 8.5-kilometer section of a large barrier will be built in 2025.
Turkey plans to build a wall on the border with Greece to prevent illegal entry into the EU: the first 8.5 kilometers of the wall will be erected in 2025, promises the governor of the Turkish province of Edirne, Yunus Sezer. The province borders EU member countries - Greece and Bulgaria.
It is also mentioned that additional sections of the wall will be built along the approximately 200-kilometer land border between Turkey and Greece.
This year we will take measures to ensure physical security at our western border for the first time. Walls and fences will be built along the border line. As you know, there were only patrol roads. The patrol roads have been completed, and a tender has been held for the construction of physical fences and walls, as on the eastern border. We will take measures to ensure physical security at the western border for the first time
In 2016, an agreement was signed between Turkey and the EU to significantly reduce the number of refugees entering the EU through Turkey.
A representative of the Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi (Republican People's Party - RPP) Ahmet Baran Yazgan stated that Turkey is a NATO country and that there is no need to build a wall on the border with Greece, and the main goal is to prevent the infiltration of refugees into Europe.
Of course, there should be a demarcation point to define and protect the borders of our country, but there is no need for such a wall. Turkey's normal position with its European neighbors is not like the situation between Mexico and America.
Donald Trump stated that the US should worry less about Putin and more about illegal migrants. He warned of the threat of "bandits and drug lords" to the country, comparing the situation to Europe.
