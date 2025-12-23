Activist Greta Thunberg released from custody after arrest at pro-Palestinian protest in Britain

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been released on bail after being arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest in the UK. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

It is noted that the British campaign "Prisoners for Palestine" stated that Thunberg was arrested under the terrorism law for holding a sign that read "I support the prisoners of Palestine Action. I am against genocide." The British government has banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organization.

London police said Thunberg was released on bail until March.

Earlier, police reported that two more people were arrested for dousing the building with red paint.

Prisoners for Palestine, an organization that supports some detained activists who have gone on hunger strike, said the building was targeted because it housed an insurance company that, they said, provided services to the British division of the Israeli defense company Elbit Systems.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that 171 participants of the so-called "Global Sumud Flotilla", including environmental activist Greta Thunberg, were deported to Greece and Slovakia.