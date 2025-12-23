Activist Greta Thunberg released from custody after arrest at pro-Palestinian protest in Britain

$42.150.10
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 5964 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 11236 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
12:03 PM • 20825 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 18469 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 23990 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 15425 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 16874 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 22398 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38019 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 18153 views
Putin is not interested in compromises, concessions from Ukraine will not stop him - former US Secretary of State BlinkenDecember 23, 09:33 AM • 4436 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 15718 views
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD12:12 PM • 13942 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 9024 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 11236 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 9204 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 20825 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 23990 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 86576 views
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 15786 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 18208 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 23709 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 25928 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 48439 views
Activist Greta Thunberg released from custody after arrest at pro-Palestinian protest in Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been released on bail after being arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest in London. She was detained for holding a sign in support of Palestine Action, which the British government considers a terrorist organization.

Activist Greta Thunberg released from custody after arrest at pro-Palestinian protest in Britain

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been released on bail after being arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest in the UK. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been released from custody after being arrested in London on Tuesday during a pro-Palestinian protest.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that the British campaign "Prisoners for Palestine" stated that Thunberg was arrested under the terrorism law for holding a sign that read "I support the prisoners of Palestine Action. I am against genocide." The British government has banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organization.

London police said Thunberg was released on bail until March.

Earlier, police reported that two more people were arrested for dousing the building with red paint.

Prisoners for Palestine, an organization that supports some detained activists who have gone on hunger strike, said the building was targeted because it housed an insurance company that, they said, provided services to the British division of the Israeli defense company Elbit Systems.

Recall

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that 171 participants of the so-called "Global Sumud Flotilla", including environmental activist Greta Thunberg, were deported to Greece and Slovakia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Israel
Greta Thunberg
Great Britain
Greece
Slovakia
London