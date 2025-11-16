Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details

Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informs UNN.

According to him, this will be another direction of gas supply, "to secure gas import routes for Ukraine as much as possible for the winter."

We already have agreements on financing gas imports, and we will cover the need for almost 2 billion euros for gas imports to compensate for the losses of Ukrainian production due to Russian strikes. - clarified the head of state.

He noted that the government has already allocated funds for import financing, and in addition, our European partners, European banks, are helping under the guarantees of the European Commission.

"Ukrainian banks are also helping, Norway is helping, active work is also underway with American partners – full financing will be provided. We are creating wide opportunities for winter supplies," Zelenskyy summarized.

Earlier, the President reported that the Ukrainian side is preparing an agreement with Greece "on energy to maximize options for gas supply to Ukraine this winter and in the strategic perspective."

