Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
November 15, 05:21 PM • 17014 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 35266 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 40003 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 38395 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 51450 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 44341 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 38271 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 29318 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 19529 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 78098 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
164 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the situation at the front on November 15November 15, 08:57 PM • 4216 views
Occupiers in Luhansk region mobilized first reservists - OVANovember 15, 09:26 PM • 6916 views
Orban stated that Ukraine and Russia do not want peace, and "external forces" must compel the parties to achieve itNovember 15, 10:24 PM • 5462 views
Occupiers introduced fines for draining water from radiators: in Luhansk region, the heating system became the only source of liquid - CNS01:31 AM • 8580 views
Dozens of explosions rocked Russian Samara: oil refinery under attackVideo04:02 AM • 3434 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 78114 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 71394 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 47802 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 72524 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 299773 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Hakan Fidan
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Khmelnytskyi
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 22355 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 78095 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 28779 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 45008 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 87573 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
Film

Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

Ukraine has reached agreements with Greece on gas imports, which will become another supply route. Kyiv has already secured agreements on financing gas imports totaling almost 2 billion euros to compensate for losses in Ukrainian production due to Russian attacks.

Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details

Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, this will be another direction of gas supply, "to secure gas import routes for Ukraine as much as possible for the winter."

We already have agreements on financing gas imports, and we will cover the need for almost 2 billion euros for gas imports to compensate for the losses of Ukrainian production due to Russian strikes.

- clarified the head of state.

He noted that the government has already allocated funds for import financing, and in addition, our European partners, European banks, are helping under the guarantees of the European Commission.

"Ukrainian banks are also helping, Norway is helping, active work is also underway with American partners – full financing will be provided. We are creating wide opportunities for winter supplies," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

Earlier, the President reported that the Ukrainian side is preparing an agreement with Greece "on energy to maximize options for gas supply to Ukraine this winter and in the strategic perspective."

Naftogaz received another €127 million grant from the EU bank for gas imports amid Russian attacks13.11.25, 15:48 • 2065 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
Frosts in Ukraine
State budget
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Norway
Greece
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine