Oil companies offered $279 million for drilling in the Gulf of Mexico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

The first sale of oil leases in the Gulf of Mexico brought in $279 million from 30 companies. This is part of Republican efforts to increase fossil fuel production in the US.

Oil companies offered $279 million for drilling in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil companies offered $279 million for drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico during the first of 30 planned lease sales in the region, part of the Republican administration's efforts to increase fossil fuel production in the United States. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The sale, which took place on Wednesday, is a key element of President Donald Trump's policy to restore the country's energy dominance.

The sell-off was driven by a massive tax and spending bill approved by Republicans in the summer. Under this legislation, companies will pay a 12.5% royalty on oil extracted from these leases.

Brazil allowed oil drilling near the Amazon ahead of the climate summit21.10.25, 18:07 • 3428 views

This is the lowest deepwater drilling royalty rate since 2007. Thirty companies, including industry giants Chevron, Shell, and BP, submitted bids, although the total amount of high bids decreased by more than $100 million compared to the previous Gulf of Mexico lease sale, which took place under former Democratic President Joe Biden in December 2023.

This move comes after the Trump administration recently announced plans to allow new drilling off the coasts of Florida and California for the first time in decades.

US resumes oil and gas exploration and production in Alaska nature reserve24.10.25, 04:00 • 4295 views

This has drawn backlash, including from Republicans concerned about the potential impact of such drilling on tourism. Laura Robbins, acting director of the Gulf of Mexico region for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (part of the Department of the Interior), commented that "this sale reflects a significant step in the federal government's efforts to restore U.S. energy dominance and advance responsible offshore energy development."

Greece begins gas drilling in the Mediterranean amid COP30 climate summit - Politico06.11.25, 22:02 • 4120 views

Stepan Haftko

