US resumes oil and gas exploration and production in Alaska nature reserve

The administration of US President Donald Trump is resuming oil and gas exploration and production in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northern Alaska. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Now, oil and gas companies will once again be able to lease plots of the ANWR coastal zone for development, which the Joe Biden administration had previously prohibited.

The US Department of the Interior announced the reopening of 1.56 million acres of coastal plain and the lifting of drilling restrictions, stating that it would contribute to the country's energy independence, job creation, and Alaska's economic development.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy called the decision historic and thanked Trump for "keeping promises to the state."

It is noted that environmental organizations, including the Alaska Wilderness League, condemned the move, warning of a threat to one of the world's most valuable ecosystems, home to polar bears, caribou, and migratory birds.

Despite the permit, major oil and gas companies are currently not showing interest in investing in the reserve: last year's auction for 400,000 acres during the Biden administration received no bids.

Trump's decision aligns with the administration's desire to increase US energy production and meet the demands of Alaska authorities, while raising environmental concerns about the impact on local wildlife.

