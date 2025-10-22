$41.740.01
Women should no longer be silent: Deputy Prosecutor General on sexual harassment
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Planet in critical condition due to record coal consumption and slow transition to clean energy - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

A report by the World Institute for Climate Change indicates an insufficient pace of concerted action in the fight against the climate crisis. Global coal consumption reached a record level last year, pointing to a number of shortcomings.

Planet in critical condition due to record coal consumption and slow transition to clean energy - report

To combat the climate crisis, there is a lack of speed in joint actions, and the state of the existing threat is evidenced by disappointing statistics on fossil fuel consumption. The report of the World Resources Institute (WRI) points to the relevant conclusions, UNN reports.

Details

Planet Earth is still "stuck" on the path to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Around the world, countries are doing too little to curb the climate crisis to an acceptable level. This fact is confirmed, in particular, by a report that global coal consumption reached a record level last year.

If you look closely, the initial steps were correct. The share of coal in electricity generation decreased due to a significant increase in the use of renewable energy sources. But the overall increase in electricity demand again led to an increase in coal consumption in general.

"Vicious circle" that destroys everything around: Russia's war economy leads the world to a climate catastrophe06.10.25, 14:32 • 2972 views

According to a recent report by the World Resources Institute (WRI), the global community is taking the right steps, but the overall speed negates the efforts being made to transition to clean energy.

Clea Schumer, one of the lead authors of the new report "State of Climate Action 2025," confirms this:

There's no doubt that we're doing the right things overall. We're just not moving fast enough.

- says a representative of the World Resources Institute (WRI).

Recall

Brazil has allowed oil giant Petrobras to drill near the Amazon, which could make the country one of the world's largest oil producers. Environmentalists warn of the consequences of deep-water drilling and call this decision sabotage of the global climate summit COP30.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Weather and environment
Energy
Electricity