Planet in critical condition due to record coal consumption and slow transition to clean energy - report

To combat the climate crisis, there is a lack of speed in joint actions, and the state of the existing threat is evidenced by disappointing statistics on fossil fuel consumption. The report of the World Resources Institute (WRI) points to the relevant conclusions, UNN reports.

Details

Planet Earth is still "stuck" on the path to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Around the world, countries are doing too little to curb the climate crisis to an acceptable level. This fact is confirmed, in particular, by a report that global coal consumption reached a record level last year.

If you look closely, the initial steps were correct. The share of coal in electricity generation decreased due to a significant increase in the use of renewable energy sources. But the overall increase in electricity demand again led to an increase in coal consumption in general.

According to a recent report by the World Resources Institute (WRI), the global community is taking the right steps, but the overall speed negates the efforts being made to transition to clean energy.

Clea Schumer, one of the lead authors of the new report "State of Climate Action 2025," confirms this:

There's no doubt that we're doing the right things overall. We're just not moving fast enough. - says a representative of the World Resources Institute (WRI).

Recall

Brazil has allowed oil giant Petrobras to drill near the Amazon, which could make the country one of the world's largest oil producers. Environmentalists warn of the consequences of deep-water drilling and call this decision sabotage of the global climate summit COP30.