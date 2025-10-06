"Vicious circle" that destroys everything around: Russia's war economy leads the world to a climate catastrophe

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 1066 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 9600 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 14086 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 18057 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 41030 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 26232 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 34083 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 62885 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75449 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90501 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
0m/s
89%
751mm
Popular news
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without powerOctober 6, 03:21 AM • 25948 views
Over 5,000 Cubans are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine - ReutersOctober 6, 06:22 AM • 6114 views
Rubio named Trump's potential successor in the US presidential electionOctober 6, 06:25 AM • 9084 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv regionOctober 6, 06:37 AM • 18903 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 19560 views
Publications
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 6014 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 19733 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 41035 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 170302 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 99035 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Okhrimenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
United States
Lithuania
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 57709 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 54623 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 130328 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 62888 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 64491 views
Actual
Bild
YouTube
TikTok
Nord Stream
R-360 Neptune

"Vicious circle" that destroys everything around: Russia's war economy leads the world to a climate catastrophe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

Greenpeace published a report expressing concern about the environmental situation in Russia. The militarization of the Russian Federation threatens society and the environment, accelerating the climate crisis.

"Vicious circle" that destroys everything around: Russia's war economy leads the world to a climate catastrophe

Greenpeace conducted a more extensive environmental analysis of Russia and published a report expressing concern about the ecological situation. The organization emphasizes that Russia's militarization has overturned systems worldwide and now threatens society and the environment.

UNN reports, citing the Greenpeace page.

Details

The environmental organization Greenpeace expresses concern that Russia's transition to a military economy is a "warning to the whole world."

It is indicated that the most extensive analysis of the environment and environmentalism in Russia since 2022 has been conducted. The organization expresses concern about the consequences of changes related to Russia's course towards militarization and aggression.

Central elements that pose a threat to ecology, global systems, and society have been identified. The key threat elements are:

  • fossil fuel extraction;
    • authoritarianism;
      • militarism.

        These three factors are interconnected, forming a "vicious circle."

        It destroys society and nature within the country, undermines global stability, accelerates the climate crisis, and destroys biodiversity.

        - the report says.

        This is a warning to the world about what happens when resource plunder, repression, and militarism become the basis of power, the Greenpeace report states.

        Recall

        From 2022 to 2025, France, Belgium, Spain, and the Netherlands purchased 34.3 billion euros worth of liquefied natural gas from Russia, according to a Greenpeace study. The report highlights that the reduction in pipeline supplies led to an increase in Russian LNG imports.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        News of the WorldWeather and environment