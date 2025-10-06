Greenpeace conducted a more extensive environmental analysis of Russia and published a report expressing concern about the ecological situation. The organization emphasizes that Russia's militarization has overturned systems worldwide and now threatens society and the environment.

UNN reports, citing the Greenpeace page.

Details

The environmental organization Greenpeace expresses concern that Russia's transition to a military economy is a "warning to the whole world."

It is indicated that the most extensive analysis of the environment and environmentalism in Russia since 2022 has been conducted. The organization expresses concern about the consequences of changes related to Russia's course towards militarization and aggression.

Central elements that pose a threat to ecology, global systems, and society have been identified. The key threat elements are:

fossil fuel extraction;

authoritarianism;

militarism.

These three factors are interconnected, forming a "vicious circle."

It destroys society and nature within the country, undermines global stability, accelerates the climate crisis, and destroys biodiversity. - the report says.

This is a warning to the world about what happens when resource plunder, repression, and militarism become the basis of power, the Greenpeace report states.

Recall

From 2022 to 2025, France, Belgium, Spain, and the Netherlands purchased 34.3 billion euros worth of liquefied natural gas from Russia, according to a Greenpeace study. The report highlights that the reduction in pipeline supplies led to an increase in Russian LNG imports.