Forged travel documents and went on vacation to Greece: a deputy from Dnipro has been notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

A deputy of the Dnipro City Council has been notified of suspicion for forging documents. He went abroad under the guise of a business trip to spend a vacation with his family on the island of Rhodes in Greece.

Forged travel documents and went on vacation to Greece: a deputy from Dnipro has been notified of suspicion

A deputy of the Dnipro City Council has been notified of suspicion for forging documents in order to travel abroad in June 2023 under the guise of a business trip and spend a vacation with his family on the island of Rhodes in Greece. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, a current deputy of the Dnipro City Council, who also heads one of the districts of the city administration and was elected from the political party "OPZZh", was notified of suspicion. He is accused of organizing the entry of knowingly false information into an official document and using a forged document (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the report says.

During martial law, deputies of local councils have the right to cross the state border only if they have a properly executed decision on a business trip.

The investigation established that in June 2023, the deputy decided to go abroad for private matters. To do this, he organized a fictitious invitation, allegedly to participate in a conference in Hungary, which in fact did not exist.

Based on the forged documents, the mayor's order for a business trip was signed, which gave the right to cross the state border.

In fact, the deputy and his family were on vacation on the island of Rhodes in Greece from June 27 to July 13, 2023, after which he returned to Ukraine.

Disseminated pro-Russian narratives and facilitated subversive activities of the Russian Federation: a deputy from "OPZZh" from Kharkiv, Lesyk, was served with a notice of suspicion05.12.25, 12:55 • 3827 views

Olga Rozgon

