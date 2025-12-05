$42.180.02
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
07:29 AM • 12524 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 26949 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 37883 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 34321 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 57387 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 33477 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 55458 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24303 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 23479 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
Publications
Exclusives
ChatGPT

Disseminated pro-Russian narratives and facilitated subversive activities of the Russian Federation: a deputy from "OPZZh" from Kharkiv, Lesyk, was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

A deputy of the Kharkiv City Council was served with a notice of suspicion of high treason and intentional failure to submit annual declarations. According to the investigation, in 2021–2024, the deputy disseminated pro-Russian narratives and facilitated the subversive activities of the Russian Federation.

Disseminated pro-Russian narratives and facilitated subversive activities of the Russian Federation: a deputy from "OPZZh" from Kharkiv, Lesyk, was served with a notice of suspicion
Photo: Kharkiv City Council

A Kharkiv City Council deputy has been notified of suspicion of treason and intentional failure to submit annual declarations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Law enforcement officers do not name the suspect – at the same time, according to the analytical movement "Chesno", it is about Andriy Lesyk, a deputy from the pro-Russian party "Opposition Platform – For Life" (OPZZh), which is banned in Ukraine. One of the leaders of this political force was Viktor Medvedchuk, the godfather of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to the investigation, in 2021–2024, the deputy, using his authority and influence in the region, disseminated public pro-Russian narratives. Investigators believe that by such actions he contributed to Russia's subversive activities, as well as weakened Ukrainian sovereignty, territorial integrity, and information security.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, a deputy of the Kharkiv City Council of the VIII convocation was notified of suspicion of treason and intentional failure to submit declarations (Part 1 of Article 111, Article 366-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the post says.

Law enforcement officers established that the deputy, being an official and a subject of declaration, intentionally failed to submit annual declarations for several years in a row.

In addition, in 2023, the suspect left for Russia, where he is currently hiding from justice.

Recall

The State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the acting director of the state enterprise "Enterprise of the State Criminal Executive Service of Ukraine (No. 98)" for extorting 10% kickbacks. He received 600 thousand hryvnias for a contract worth 6 million hryvnias for the production of goods by prisoners.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine
Kharkiv