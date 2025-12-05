Disseminated pro-Russian narratives and facilitated subversive activities of the Russian Federation: a deputy from "OPZZh" from Kharkiv, Lesyk, was served with a notice of suspicion

Photo: Kharkiv City Council

A Kharkiv City Council deputy has been notified of suspicion of treason and intentional failure to submit annual declarations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Law enforcement officers do not name the suspect – at the same time, according to the analytical movement "Chesno", it is about Andriy Lesyk, a deputy from the pro-Russian party "Opposition Platform – For Life" (OPZZh), which is banned in Ukraine. One of the leaders of this political force was Viktor Medvedchuk, the godfather of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to the investigation, in 2021–2024, the deputy, using his authority and influence in the region, disseminated public pro-Russian narratives. Investigators believe that by such actions he contributed to Russia's subversive activities, as well as weakened Ukrainian sovereignty, territorial integrity, and information security.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, a deputy of the Kharkiv City Council of the VIII convocation was notified of suspicion of treason and intentional failure to submit declarations (Part 1 of Article 111, Article 366-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the post says.

Law enforcement officers established that the deputy, being an official and a subject of declaration, intentionally failed to submit annual declarations for several years in a row.

In addition, in 2023, the suspect left for Russia, where he is currently hiding from justice.

Recall

