EU tightens migration rules and creates Solidarity Fund for countries under pressure

The member states of the European Union have agreed on a series of strict measures aimed at significantly strengthening existing migration rules, which include accelerating the deportation of rejected asylum seekers, reducing social benefits for them, and establishing an annual Solidarity Fund to support the member states most burdened by migration. This was reported on its website by the European Council, writes UNN.

Details

Under the new provisions, which are part of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum (to be applied from June 12, 2026), the bloc intends to increase the effectiveness of expulsion procedures.

In particular, migrants who have lost the right to stay in the EU and do not cooperate with the authorities regarding deportation will have their social benefits reduced. It also envisages the creation of "return centers" outside the EU for persons whose asylum applications have been rejected.

The Netherlands prepares a new plan for the return of Ukrainian refugees: what will change

This strengthening is due to necessity: earlier, the European Commission noted that only one in five migrants whose asylum was denied leaves the EU territory.

Solidarity Fund for countries under migration pressure

In addition to strengthening the rules, the EU Council reached a political agreement on the creation of an annual Solidarity Fund for 2026. This fund is a key element of the Pact and is designed to provide effective support to member states that are experiencing the greatest migration pressure.

Boat with dead migrants found off the coast of Greece: details

Goal: The Pact aims to make the European asylum system more efficient, reduce illegal entries, and ease the burden on those countries where most migrants arrive through solidarity measures.

Fund size: The reference number for the Solidarity Fund for 2026 is 21,000 relocations or other solidarity efforts, or 420 million euros in financial contributions.

Beneficiaries: Based on an assessment of migration pressure, the European Commission has identified Cyprus, Greece, Italy, and Spain as countries that can benefit from solidarity measures from the fund.

The official adoption of the decision on the Solidarity Fund is expected by December 31, 2025.

EU to provide new aid to Greece, Cyprus, Spain, and Italy to combat migration pressure