The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
01:00 PM • 1638 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
12:25 PM • 4948 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 7408 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
10:53 AM • 13813 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 9972 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
10:00 AM • 10972 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 11541 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 9882 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
08:10 AM • 22981 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
01:00 PM • 1676 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
12:25 PM • 4994 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:53 AM • 13836 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
08:10 AM • 23006 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
EU tightens migration rules and creates Solidarity Fund for countries under pressure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The EU has agreed to tighten migration rules, which include accelerating deportations and reducing social benefits for rejected asylum seekers. An annual Solidarity Fund of 420 million euros is also being created for 2026 to support member states most affected by migration pressure.

EU tightens migration rules and creates Solidarity Fund for countries under pressure

The member states of the European Union have agreed on a series of strict measures aimed at significantly strengthening existing migration rules, which include accelerating the deportation of rejected asylum seekers, reducing social benefits for them, and establishing an annual Solidarity Fund to support the member states most burdened by migration. This was reported on its website by the European Council, writes UNN.

Details

Under the new provisions, which are part of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum (to be applied from June 12, 2026), the bloc intends to increase the effectiveness of expulsion procedures.

In particular, migrants who have lost the right to stay in the EU and do not cooperate with the authorities regarding deportation will have their social benefits reduced. It also envisages the creation of "return centers" outside the EU for persons whose asylum applications have been rejected.

The Netherlands prepares a new plan for the return of Ukrainian refugees: what will change28.11.25, 00:59 • 17937 views

This strengthening is due to necessity: earlier, the European Commission noted that only one in five migrants whose asylum was denied leaves the EU territory.

Solidarity Fund for countries under migration pressure

In addition to strengthening the rules, the EU Council reached a political agreement on the creation of an annual Solidarity Fund for 2026. This fund is a key element of the Pact and is designed to provide effective support to member states that are experiencing the greatest migration pressure.

Boat with dead migrants found off the coast of Greece: details07.12.25, 08:15 • 10620 views

  • Goal: The Pact aims to make the European asylum system more efficient, reduce illegal entries, and ease the burden on those countries where most migrants arrive through solidarity measures.
    • Fund size: The reference number for the Solidarity Fund for 2026 is 21,000 relocations or other solidarity efforts, or 420 million euros in financial contributions.
      • Beneficiaries: Based on an assessment of migration pressure, the European Commission has identified Cyprus, Greece, Italy, and Spain as countries that can benefit from solidarity measures from the fund.

        The official adoption of the decision on the Solidarity Fund is expected by December 31, 2025.

        EU to provide new aid to Greece, Cyprus, Spain, and Italy to combat migration pressure11.11.25, 21:16 • 14120 views

        Stepan Haftko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Council of the European Union
        European Commission
        European Union
        Greece
        Italy
        Spain
        Netherlands
        Cyprus