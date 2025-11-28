The Netherlands prepares a new plan for the return of Ukrainian refugees: what will change

Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands will receive a special status in 2027. The country's government's new plan is reported by NOS, informs UNN.

It is noted that according to the proposals of the Ministry of Refugee and Migration Affairs of the Netherlands, in 2027, when the term of the EU directive on temporary protection expires, Ukrainians will be granted a special temporary status.

The proposal ... also stipulates that Ukrainians with paid employment will have to pay rent. They will also be responsible for their own health insurance contributions. Those who do not have a job will have to apply for assistance - the publication writes.

It is indicated that with this plan, the government aims to reduce the costs of accommodating Ukrainians and prevent them from applying for resident status to the Immigration and Naturalization Service. Currently, they are not obliged to do so, but a special European scheme for them ends in March 2027, and the European Commission has stated that it will not extend it.

At the same time, according to the plan, the temporary status will serve as an incentive for Ukrainian citizens to return home, with the condition of such a return being the establishment of peace.

Approximately 120,000 Ukrainians currently live in the Netherlands. More than 60 percent of them have jobs.

Starting this year, municipal shelters are no longer automatically free for Ukrainian refugees. Those who have an income must pay a contribution, which can amount to several hundred euros.

In September, the Minister for Asylum and Migration of the Netherlands, Mona Keijzer, suggested that Ukrainian men with jobs arrange their own housing. This is due to overcrowded shelters and the growing number of refugees.

