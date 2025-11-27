Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's defense needs and diplomatic situation with Dutch Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. They discussed Ukraine's needs for defense and protection of civilian infrastructure, UNN reports.

We discussed (with Dick Schoof - ed.) the current diplomatic situation after the meetings at the level of advisors in Geneva and the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. We expect that constructive cooperation with all partners will allow us to realize the current impetus for peace. Our work has always been and will be as meaningful as possible. - Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a memorandum on joint drone production - Zelenskyy

The President also informed the Dutch Prime Minister about Ukraine's needs for defense and protection of civilian infrastructure.

The Netherlands is ready to become the country that will initiate a tribunal against Russian criminals - Zelenskyy