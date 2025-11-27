$42.300.10
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 12946 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 11062 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15357 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 12711 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 11468 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 15709 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 11275 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 11208 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 13786 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Tags
Authors
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 3526 views
Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's defense needs and diplomatic situation with Dutch Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. They discussed Ukraine's needs for defense and protection of civilian infrastructure, as well as the current diplomatic situation after the meetings in Geneva.

Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's defense needs and diplomatic situation with Dutch Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. They discussed Ukraine's needs for defense and protection of civilian infrastructure, UNN reports.

We discussed (with Dick Schoof - ed.) the current diplomatic situation after the meetings at the level of advisors in Geneva and the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. We expect that constructive cooperation with all partners will allow us to realize the current impetus for peace. Our work has always been and will be as meaningful as possible.

- Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a memorandum on joint drone production - Zelenskyy10.10.25, 19:25 • 4917 views

The President also informed the Dutch Prime Minister about Ukraine's needs for defense and protection of civilian infrastructure.

The Netherlands is ready to become the country that will initiate a tribunal against Russian criminals - Zelenskyy28.10.25, 17:39 • 3166 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Geneva
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine