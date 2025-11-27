Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's defense needs and diplomatic situation with Dutch Prime Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. They discussed Ukraine's needs for defense and protection of civilian infrastructure, as well as the current diplomatic situation after the meetings in Geneva.
We discussed (with Dick Schoof - ed.) the current diplomatic situation after the meetings at the level of advisors in Geneva and the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. We expect that constructive cooperation with all partners will allow us to realize the current impetus for peace. Our work has always been and will be as meaningful as possible.
The President also informed the Dutch Prime Minister about Ukraine's needs for defense and protection of civilian infrastructure.
