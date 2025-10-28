The Netherlands is ready to become the country that will initiate a tribunal against Russian criminals - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Netherlands is ready to be the first country to open a tribunal against Russian war criminals. All war criminals must face such a tribunal, the head of state emphasized during a meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister David Van Weel, UNN reports.

Details

I received a small spoiler from the Minister of Foreign Affairs that the Netherlands has made an official decision to be the country that will initiate, open an office, and open a tribunal against the crimes of the Russian Federation. - noted the President.

Zelenskyy also stated that when Ukraine seeks a just peace, it means that all criminals will face a tribunal.

This is very important. We are confident that the war will end. When we say we want a just peace, we mean we want a tribunal for all criminals. - added the President.

Addition

David van Weel stated that the Netherlands will allocate 25 million euros in financial aid to Ukraine. These funds will be used for energy support for our state.