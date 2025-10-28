$42.070.07
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
10:50 AM • 13635 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29153 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
October 28, 09:30 AM • 22761 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 21940 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
October 28, 09:16 AM • 19255 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16095 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 39361 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 30689 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13369 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
The Netherlands is ready to become the country that will initiate a tribunal against Russian criminals - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the Netherlands is ready to become the first country to open a tribunal against Russian war criminals. The Dutch Foreign Minister also announced the allocation of 25 million euros to Ukraine for energy support.

The Netherlands is ready to become the country that will initiate a tribunal against Russian criminals - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Netherlands is ready to be the first country to open a tribunal against Russian war criminals. All war criminals must face such a tribunal, the head of state emphasized during a meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister David Van Weel, UNN reports.

Details

I received a small spoiler from the Minister of Foreign Affairs that the Netherlands has made an official decision to be the country that will initiate, open an office, and open a tribunal against the crimes of the Russian Federation.

- noted the President.

Zelenskyy also stated that when Ukraine seeks a just peace, it means that all criminals will face a tribunal.

This is very important. We are confident that the war will end. When we say we want a just peace, we mean we want a tribunal for all criminals.

- added the President.

Addition

David van Weel stated that the Netherlands will allocate 25 million euros in financial aid to Ukraine. These funds will be used for energy support for our state

