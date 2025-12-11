Cyprus and Malta warn: strengthening sanctions against Russia should not harm the legitimate EU maritime sector

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 2270 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 4294 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 9430 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 10173 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 13954 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 13750 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 14876 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 16041 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 34255 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21644 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.9m/s
92%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowessDecember 11, 06:28 AM • 6180 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 14614 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 12697 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 23643 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 12973 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 9436 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 23843 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 34258 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 46111 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 47402 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 12843 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 25342 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 30999 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 26960 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 35557 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Film
Time (magazine)

Cyprus and Malta warn: strengthening sanctions against Russia should not harm the legitimate EU maritime sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Cyprus and Malta warn that strengthening sanctions against Russia should not harm the legitimate EU maritime sector. They oppose a complete ban on the provision of maritime services, fearing the relocation of business outside the EU.

Cyprus and Malta warn: strengthening sanctions against Russia should not harm the legitimate EU maritime sector
Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos. Photo: Reuters

Cyprus and Malta, key shipping countries in the European Union, have opposed a complete ban on the provision of maritime services to Russia, which is being discussed by the G7 and EU countries as a replacement for the oil price cap. They state that strengthening sanctions should not harm legitimate maritime business. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The governments of both countries, which together with Greece own the largest EU fleet, warned that abandoning the price cap could lead to the transfer of maritime services to jurisdictions outside the EU. This, in their opinion, would lead to a loss of European oversight and leverage.

Trump's sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft could change the global oil map - Reuters10.12.25, 14:56 • 3126 views

Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos stated that a "holistic approach" is needed and emphasized the necessity of focusing on sanction evasion, as it undermines collective efforts.

Russia exports a significant portion of its oil using Western shipping services. A possible ban could be included in the next EU sanctions package, planned for early 2026.

Ukraine seizes Russian vessel that exported Ukrainian grain through Crimea and evaded sanctions10.12.25, 11:09 • 4662 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Reuters
European Union
Malta
Greece
Cyprus