Zelenskyy is preparing for a Staff meeting on Thursday, announced legislative initiatives and quick decisions

President Zelenskyy instructed to prepare for a Staff meeting and will hold meetings with government officials, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, and deputies of the "Servant of the People" faction. He is preparing several legislative initiatives and quick decisions for the state.
After his foreign tour, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the Staff on Thursday, November 20, as well as talks with government officials and lawmakers this week, reporting on the preparation of "necessary legislative initiatives" and "fundamental quick decisions," writes UNN.
Thursday - I instructed to prepare the Staff meeting. Of course, this week there will be relevant talks with government officials and a meeting with the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and deputies of the "Servant of the People" faction. I am preparing several necessary legislative initiatives and fundamental quick decisions that our state needs. Glory to Ukraine!
Zelenskyy has already visited Greece and France, and also announced that today, November 18, he is in Spain, and on November 19 he will have meetings in Turkey, preparing to intensify negotiations and working to resume exchanges and return prisoners.