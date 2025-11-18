Zelenskyy is preparing for a Staff meeting on Thursday, announced legislative initiatives and quick decisions

$42.070.02
07:00 AM
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
November 17, 04:21 PM
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
November 17, 02:33 PM
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
November 17, 12:28 PM
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
November 17, 07:00 AM
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
Popular news
NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over UkraineNovember 18, 01:39 AM • 22425 views
European health habits worth adoptingNovember 18, 01:59 AM • 13762 views
Trump agrees to sanctions bill against Russia, but there's a condition02:25 AM • 5802 views
Human consciousness can be uploaded to Optimus robots - Musk03:19 AM • 4690 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff05:44 AM • 8012 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 07:00 AM
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 08:19 AM
November 16, 07:00 AM
November 14, 01:27 PM
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
November 14, 01:14 PM
November 17, 01:40 PM
November 17, 09:03 AM
November 17, 08:31 AM
November 16, 09:02 PM
November 14, 04:53 PM
Zelenskyy is preparing for a Staff meeting on Thursday, announced legislative initiatives and quick decisions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

President Zelenskyy instructed to prepare for a Staff meeting and will hold meetings with government officials, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, and deputies of the "Servant of the People" faction. He is preparing several legislative initiatives and quick decisions for the state.

Zelenskyy is preparing for a Staff meeting on Thursday, announced legislative initiatives and quick decisions

After his foreign tour, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the Staff on Thursday, November 20, as well as talks with government officials and lawmakers this week, reporting on the preparation of "necessary legislative initiatives" and "fundamental quick decisions," writes UNN.

Umerov to return to Ukraine, probably on Thursday - source17.11.25, 18:11 • 3290 views

Thursday - I instructed to prepare the Staff meeting. Of course, this week there will be relevant talks with government officials and a meeting with the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and deputies of the "Servant of the People" faction. I am preparing several necessary legislative initiatives and fundamental quick decisions that our state needs. Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Zelenskyy: measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficient17.11.25, 15:02 • 16603 views

Zelenskyy has already visited Greece and France, and also announced that today, November 18, he is in Spain, and on November 19 he will have meetings in Turkey, preparing to intensify negotiations and working to resume exchanges and return prisoners.

Julia Shramko

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Servant of the People
France
Greece
Spain
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine