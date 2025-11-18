Zelenskyy is preparing for a Staff meeting on Thursday, announced legislative initiatives and quick decisions

After his foreign tour, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the Staff on Thursday, November 20, as well as talks with government officials and lawmakers this week, reporting on the preparation of "necessary legislative initiatives" and "fundamental quick decisions," writes UNN.

Umerov to return to Ukraine, probably on Thursday - source

Thursday - I instructed to prepare the Staff meeting. Of course, this week there will be relevant talks with government officials and a meeting with the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and deputies of the "Servant of the People" faction. I am preparing several necessary legislative initiatives and fundamental quick decisions that our state needs. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Zelenskyy: measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficient

Addition

Zelenskyy has already visited Greece and France, and also announced that today, November 18, he is in Spain, and on November 19 he will have meetings in Turkey, preparing to intensify negotiations and working to resume exchanges and return prisoners.