Umerov to return to Ukraine, probably on Thursday - source
Kyiv • UNN
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov will return to Ukraine on Thursday, November 19, after a foreign trip that began on November 11. Information about his refusal to return to Ukraine is fake.
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov will return to Ukraine from his business trip, probably on Thursday. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.
He (Umerov - ed.) will return, probably on Thursday
The interlocutor added that Umerov's foreign business trip, which began on November 11, will last until November 19 inclusive.
Earlier, information spread on social networks that Umerov allegedly "refused to return to Ukraine."
In addition, the report stated that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council allegedly personally informed Zelensky about his decision.
The source also reported that this information is fake.
Recall
The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov allegedly left the country and refuses to return to Ukraine.
