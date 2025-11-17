Umerov to return to Ukraine, probably on Thursday - source

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov will return to Ukraine from his business trip, probably on Thursday. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

He (Umerov - ed.) will return, probably on Thursday - the source said.

The interlocutor added that Umerov's foreign business trip, which began on November 11, will last until November 19 inclusive.

Earlier, information spread on social networks that Umerov allegedly "refused to return to Ukraine."

In addition, the report stated that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council allegedly personally informed Zelensky about his decision.

The source also reported that this information is fake.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov allegedly left the country and refuses to return to Ukraine.

The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine