The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refuted information that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, allegedly left the country and refuses to return to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Over the past few days, claims have been circulating online that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, allegedly left the country and refuses to return to Ukraine. This information is not true. - the message says.

The CPD emphasizes that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council is on a planned official business trip.

As of today, he is working in the United States of America, where he is holding a series of working consultations and meetings aimed at strengthening international support for Ukraine. Rustem Umerov remains in constant working contact with the state leadership, performs all assigned tasks, and continues to work on key issues of security, defense, and humanitarian policy. - the message says.

The CPD called on citizens and media "not to spread unverified messages that mislead society and work in the interests of information operations against Ukraine."

Earlier, information was spread on social networks that Umerov allegedly "refused to return to Ukraine."

In addition, the message stated that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council allegedly personally informed Zelensky about his decision.