18-year-old Odesa resident Valeriia Lisovska received the crown of "Miss Ukraine - 2025"

Valeriia Lisovska, an 18-year-old from Odesa, has won the national beauty pageant "Miss Ukraine - 2025". This was reported by UNN with reference to Miss Ukraine.

Details

This year, the winner received a new crown, created as a symbol of Ukrainian revival.

The title holder was determined by a joint decision of the jury and the results of online voting by Ukrainians. Valeriia Lisovska was recognized for her level of preparation, charisma, and charity project.

"Miss Ukraine - 2025" is a student at the International University in Odesa, where she studies "International Economic Relations."

The winner will represent Ukraine at the international beauty pageant "Miss World."

Recall

