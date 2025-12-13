$42.270.00
December 13, 03:54 PM
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Publications
Exclusives
18-year-old Odesa resident Valeriia Lisovska received the crown of "Miss Ukraine - 2025"

 • 1428 views

The first place in the national beauty pageant "Miss Ukraine – 2025" was won by 18-year-old Odesa resident Valeriia Lisovska. The winner was chosen based on the jury's evaluations and online voting by Ukrainians. She was highly praised for her preparation, personal charm, and the implementation of a charitable project.

18-year-old Odesa resident Valeriia Lisovska received the crown of "Miss Ukraine - 2025"

Valeriia Lisovska, an 18-year-old from Odesa, has won the national beauty pageant "Miss Ukraine - 2025". This was reported by UNN with reference to Miss Ukraine.

Details

This year, the winner received a new crown, created as a symbol of Ukrainian revival.

The title holder was determined by a joint decision of the jury and the results of online voting by Ukrainians. Valeriia Lisovska was recognized for her level of preparation, charisma, and charity project.

"Miss Ukraine - 2025" is a student at the International University in Odesa, where she studies "International Economic Relations."

The winner will represent Ukraine at the international beauty pageant "Miss World."

Recall

Maria Zheliaskova from Ukraine for the first time entered the top 8 finalists of the "Miss Earth 2025" pageant and won the title of "Vice Miss." The final took place on November 5 in the Philippines, where Zheliaskova represented Ukraine.

"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandal21.11.25, 07:32 • 59173 views

