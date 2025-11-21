$42.090.00
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
04:07 AM • 13395 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
01:12 AM • 10259 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 15379 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 19940 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 19309 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
November 20, 05:57 PM • 28551 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 45311 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 37746 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 60310 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2964 views

Fatima Bosch from Mexico became the new "Miss Universe" in Thailand, concluding a season of beauty pageants marked by scandals. Previously, a participant left the event due to an insult, and two judges resigned, accusing the organizers of rigging.

"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandal
instagram.com/missuniverse.mexico

"Miss Mexico" Fatima Bosch was crowned the new "Miss Universe" in Thailand on Friday, marking the end of an exceptionally scandalous beauty pageant season, reports the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier in November, the 25-year-old contestant left the event after a pageant representative publicly insulted her in front of dozens of contestants and threatened to disqualify those who supported her.

A week later, two judges resigned, one of whom accused the organizers of rigging the competition.

"Miss Universe," founded in the United States, is one of the longest-running beauty pageants on the planet. Recent controversies, according to analysts, highlight the cultural and strategic differences between the Thai and Mexican owners of the pageant.

At the competition, Thai Pravinar Singh took second place, and the top five included Venezuela, the Philippines, and Côte d'Ivoire.

Thailand is hosting "Miss Universe" for the fourth time, and its delegate this year was considered one of the frontrunners by fan websites.

The crowning of the new "Miss Universe," the 74th since 1952, demonstrates the organization's determination to remain relevant and evolve from an annual television show into a media brand ready for TikTok, the publication notes.

Scandal details

The beauty pageant is organized by Thai media mogul Nawat Itsaragrasil.

Earlier this month, Nawat reprimanded "Miss Mexico" Fatima Bosch in front of dozens of contestants for not posting promotional content.

When she objected, Nawat called security and threatened to disqualify those who supported her. Bosch then left the room, and others joined her in solidarity.

Julia Shramko

