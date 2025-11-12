Typhoon "Fung-Wong" brought record rainfall and floods to Taiwan: thousands evacuated

$41.960.02
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 2798 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 24835 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 31160 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM • 50973 views
On Wednesday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM • 54872 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 84593 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 45384 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 70261 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 56709 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 23990 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"If the parties were reasonable": Trump frustrated by inability to end war between Russia and Ukraine - The AtlanticNovember 11, 10:19 PM • 22171 views
Teenage drug crime in Luhansk region quadrupled since early 2025 - CNSNovember 11, 11:51 PM • 15632 views
Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffsNovember 12, 01:24 AM • 8266 views
Border guards showed the destruction of 9 shelters and 4 vehicles of the occupiers in the South-Slobozhansky directionVideo02:27 AM • 16354 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 4654 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 84593 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 59964 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 70261 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 56709 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 104966 views
UNN Lite
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 3994 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 5300 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 20045 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 35129 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 40047 views
Leopard 2

Typhoon "Fung-Wong" brought record rainfall and floods to Taiwan: thousands evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

Taiwan evacuated over 8,300 people due to Typhoon "Fung-Wong," which brought record rainfall to the east coast, causing floods. In the port city of Suao, over 1,000 homes were flooded, where 648 mm of precipitation fell.

Typhoon "Fung-Wong" brought record rainfall and floods to Taiwan: thousands evacuated

Taiwan evacuated more than 8,300 people ahead of the arrival on Wednesday of the significantly weakened Typhoon Fung-Wong, which brought record rainfall to the mountainous eastern coast and caused floods that in some places reached mountain levels, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Businesses and schools were closed in most southern areas of the island, and 51 people were injured.

Television footage showed severe flooding in some areas of the predominantly rural eastern county of Yilan. Water reached mountain levels, and soldiers began rescue operations for those in distress.

More than 1,000 homes were flooded in the port city of Suao, where 648 mm of rain fell on Tuesday, a record for the month, forecasters said.

"The water came so fast," said fisherman Hong Chun-yi, who spent the night clearing mud from his home after the first floor was flooded with 60 cm of water. "The rain poured so hard and so fast that the drainage system couldn't cope."

Other locals also worked to clear flooded homes in Suao, as the rains subsided.

The fire department said about 8,300 people had been relocated from their homes to safer areas, mostly in Yilan and nearby Hualien, where the monsoon from the north increased rainfall due to the unusually late typhoon.

"Summer is getting longer, and typhoons are coming later and later," said Huang En-hong, a forecaster at Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau.

Climate change could lead to similar, more extreme weather events, but more research is needed to establish a trend, he added.

Typhoon Fung-Wong is forecast to graze the southern tip of Taiwan later on Wednesday before heading into the Pacific Ocean. It has significantly weakened after passing through the Philippines, where it claimed 27 lives.

In September, a typhoon caused floods that killed 18 people in Hualien.

This week, the typhoon will not directly affect the northern city of Hsinchu, home to TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

Typhoon Fung-wong, having killed 18 people in the Philippines, approached Taiwan: mass evacuation announced

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Philippines
Taiwan